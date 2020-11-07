Ethiopia: House Approves Federal Intervention, Form Transitional Govt in Tigray Region

7 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The House of Federation has anonymously approved a proposed resolution presented to it by the federal government to interfere and establish transitional administration in Tigrai Regional state.

The house passed the decision after it discussed on the proposed resolution in its 6th year of the 5th term extraordinary meeting held today.

It is to be recalled that the intransigent TPLF had attacked the Northern Command based in Tigray Region on November 4, 2020.

The federal defense forces are now carrying out operations in the Region to restore rule of law and the constitutional order as well as to safeguard the rights of Ethiopians to lead a peaceful life in the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Friday.

The Council of Ministers has also declared a six-month state of emergency on Tigray Regional State.

The state of emergency aimed to protect the constitution and constitutional order as well as wellbeing of the public and enable the government to discharge constitutional responsibilities.

