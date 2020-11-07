Ethiopia: First Air Strike Against TPLF Successfully Completed - Premier

7 November 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Bilal Derso

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) said that the Ethiopian Air Force (ETAF) has conducted successful airstrike operation against the illegal Tigray Peoples' Liberation Front (TPLF) forces yesterday.

At a press briefing he held with the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), the Premier stated that the Air Force has taken effective measures to completely damaging rockets found in the heavy weaponry arsenal around Mekelle, the capital of Tigray State.

Noting that the rockets have the capacity to strike a target within 300-kilometer range, Abiy indicated that the air operation was conducted to nullify TPLF's desire to possess the weaponry and commit assaults.

