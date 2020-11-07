Namibia/Mali: 37 Players in Mali List to Face Namibia

Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba has unveiled the list of Eagles recalled for Namibia double header in the frame of Cameroon 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations qualifications Group A. Mali will host Namibia first on 13 November at the 26-March stadium in Bamako, before meeting once again four days later in Windhoek.

The list included four new faces who are hoping for an international debut: Al Ahly midfielder Aliou Dieng, Spain based Modibo Sagnan, Sivasspor defender Samba Camara and ex -Under 20 international Issaka Diarra.

"Prevention is better than cure", Magassouba explained when asked why he opted for recalling 37 players, mentioning health concerns due to the current situation behind this decision.

Mali coach chose not to call captain Abdoulaye Diaby of Spain's Getafe and Porto striker Moussa Maréga. Players like Kouamé N'Guessan, Nouha Dicko, ex-Lyon defender Youssouf Koné and Saudi Arabia based Ibrahima Tandia have made their return to The Eagles nest.

Mali currently tops in Group A on 4 points, jointly with Guinea and one more point richer than Namibia. Chad trails the pool pointless.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Stade Malien), Ibrahim Bosso Mounkoro (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Adama Keita (Kamsar, Guinea), Aly Yirango (Lusitanos, France)

Defenders: Massadio Haïdara (Lens, France), Hamari Traoré (Rennes, France), Falaye Sacko (Guimaraes, Portugal), Youssouf Koné (Elche, Spain), Charles Traoré (Nantes, France), Samba Camara (Sivasspor, Turkey), Modibo Sagnan (Real Sociedad, Spain), Issaka Diarra (Al Arabi, Saudi Arabia), Molla Wagué (Amiens, France), Mamadou Fofana (Metz, France), Aboubacar Kouyaté (Metz, France), Sénou Coulibaly (Dijon, France)

Midfielders: Mohamed Camara (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Adama Noss Traoré (Hatayspor, Turkey), Yves Bisssouma (Brighton, England), Hamidou Traoré (Adana Demirspor, Turkey), Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly, Egypt), Kouamé N'Guessan (Troyes, France), Diadié Samassékou (Hoffenheim, Germany), Cheick Doucouré (Lens, France), Amadou Haïdara (Leipzig, Germany), Lassana Coulibaly (Angers, France)

Forwards: Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes, France), Kevin Zohi (Strasbourg, France), Hadi Sacko (Denizlispor, Turkey), Aly Mallé (Ascoli, Italy), Nouha Dicko (Gaziantep, Turkey), Ibrahima Tandia (Al Hazm, Saudi Arabia) , Moussa Djénépo (Southampton, England), Moussa Doumbia (Reims, France), Adama Malouda Traoré (Metz, France), Sékou Koïta (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), El Bilal Touré (Reims, France)