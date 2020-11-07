Nigeria: Why Biafra Is Limited to Igbo Tribe Alone - Original Founder of IPOB

7 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Barrister Emeka Emekesiri, the presumed founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, while speaking on its original philosophy stated that the seed of discord sowed by the enemy amongst the Biafrans is the reason why Biafra is limited to Igbo tribe alone.

He said: "because when the war was fought, the enemy sowed a seed of discord among Biafrans that some Biafrans decided to deny their identity, especially the Biafrans of the South-south and other areas that decided so.

"It was a mechanism for self-preservation. In other words, when the enemy catches on you, you will say I am not a Biafran to save your life. Such is usual in a war situation; people out of fear decide to deny their identity.

"It's there in the Bible when Peter denied Jesus Christ to stay alive but he repented. So I am now expecting those who denied Biafra to stay alive to now come back and accept we are Biafrans."

He further stated that "we lost our sovereignty but our identity is not lost which is what I have argued in court face to face with Nigeria lawyers. What we lost was our ability to govern ourselves but we are still the remnants of the Biafra that were not consumed."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Africans Are Avidly Awaiting Policies of Biden Presidency
Tanzania Opposition Leaders Arrested Ahead of Planned Protests
Ethiopia's Abiy Vows to Continue Tigray Offensive
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.