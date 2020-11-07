Kenya: Over 800 Arrested As 97 Bars Closed for Flouting Covid-19 Regulations

7 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Police have heightened enforcement of COVID-19 regulations, following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Friday night, 97 bars found operating past 9pm were closed in various parts of the country.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said 840 people were arrested and 55 public service vehicles detained during the operation. People arrested were flouting various public regulations which include curfew hours, face masks among others.

"This operation will continue in various parts of the country because we want everyone to be safe," he said.

He warned that PSV operators found breaking the rules will have their sacco license revoked.

The renewed operations are meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, which had claomed more than 1,000 people by Friday.

"All police officers across the country have been instructed to enforce the COVID-19 protocols and regulations in strict compliance with the rule of law," he said.

He said police will also work with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to come up with a way to punish private motorists disobeying the rules.

"Accordingly, we appeal to everyone to wear face masks, keep social distance while in public places and avoid unnecessary travels," Mutyambai said.

All bars and restaurants are required to close by 9pm before the curfew which starts at 10pm.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Africans Are Avidly Awaiting Policies of Biden Presidency
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Tanzania Opposition Leaders Arrested Ahead of Planned Protests
Ethiopia's Abiy Vows to Continue Tigray Offensive
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.