Kenya: Over 800 Arrested As 97 Bars Closed for Flouting Covid-19 Regulations

Nairobi — Police have heightened enforcement of COVID-19 regulations, following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Friday night, 97 bars found operating past 9pm were closed in various parts of the country.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said 840 people were arrested and 55 public service vehicles detained during the operation. People arrested were flouting various public regulations which include curfew hours, face masks among others.

"This operation will continue in various parts of the country because we want everyone to be safe," he said.

He warned that PSV operators found breaking the rules will have their sacco license revoked.

The renewed operations are meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, which had claomed more than 1,000 people by Friday.

"All police officers across the country have been instructed to enforce the COVID-19 protocols and regulations in strict compliance with the rule of law," he said.

He said police will also work with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to come up with a way to punish private motorists disobeying the rules.

"Accordingly, we appeal to everyone to wear face masks, keep social distance while in public places and avoid unnecessary travels," Mutyambai said.

All bars and restaurants are required to close by 9pm before the curfew which starts at 10pm.