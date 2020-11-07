Zimbabwe: Elton Chigumbura Retires From International Cricket

7 November 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Former Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura is set to retire from all forms of international cricket at the conclusion of the on-going Pakistan tour.

The 34-year-old all-rounder is part of the side taking on Pakistan in three T20I matches in Rawalpindi.

A veteran of many battles over the past 16 years - during which he served as Zimbabwe's limited-overs captain from August 2014 before stepping down in January 2016 - Chigumbura made the decision to bring the curtain down on his career as injuries had continued to take a toll on him as well as to pave the way for young blood in the national side.

His international career started off on 20 April 2004 when, at the age of 18, he faced Sri Lanka in an ODI match played in Harare.

As he bows out, he has made 213 ODI and 14 Test appearances for Zimbabwe, with 54 T20I matches under his belt before the start of his swansong series.

Chigumbura is one of Zimbabwe's most-capped players, having played 281 international matches - excluding the current series - in which he made 5 761 runs and took 138 wickets.

Renowned as an explosive finisher during his prime, he has to date scored two centuries and 26 fifties across all formats.

Elton Chigumbura

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Africans Are Avidly Awaiting Policies of Biden Presidency
Tanzania Opposition Leaders Arrested Ahead of Planned Protests
Ethiopia's Abiy Vows to Continue Tigray Offensive
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.