Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Criminals Cannot Escape Rule of Law Under Guise of Seeking Reconciliation

7 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Criminal elements cannot escape the rule of law under the guise of seeking reconciliation and a call for dialogue, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

The National Defense Force is conducting a large-scale law enforcement operation against the errant Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The premier said the operation aims to end the impunity that has prevailed for far too long.

"Our operation aims to end the impunity that has prevailed for far too long and hold accountable individuals and groups under the laws of the land," the PM wrote on his Facebook page.

The Ethiopian Defense Force is conducting a large-scale law enforcement operations in Tigray Region by taking measures on the defiant Tigray Peoples' Liberation Front (TPLF).

The Prime Minister told journalists on Friday that the first round of operations against the TPLF junta has been carried out successfully.

In related news, the House of Federation unanimously approved a resolution presented to it by the federal government to establish a transitional administration in the region today.

