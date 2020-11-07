Uganda: Museveni Fulfills Ugx 150 Million Pledge to Ikwera Girls Secondary School

Kampala — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has fulfilled his pledge of 150 million shillings to procure a mini-bus for Ikwera Girls Secondary School in Kwania district.

Museveni pledged to donate the bus to the school after a school truck, a Tata lorry Reg. No. UG 0753G that was being used to transport soldiers for training to Ibuje sub county broke down in 2006.

The Kwania Resident District Commissioner Salim Komakech said that he received a circular from the President's office confirming that the money has been sent to the district.

"The money is already wired into our accounts, the president as usual has fulfilled his pledge and we are looking forward to procuring a mini bus for the school," he said in a telephone interview on Saturday.

Aloysius Odongo, the head teacher Ikwera Girls Secondary School is excited that the President has fulfilled his pledge saying the development has been long overdue.

Odongo said the school had since been spending more than 5 million shillings each term to hire private trucks to transport students for various activities which had paralyzed services there.

Betty Omara, the Ikwera Girls SS PTA chairperson asked the district leaders to expedite the process of delivering the vehicle to the school to improve services.

Kwania District Education Officer Andrew Omunu is hopeful that the mini-bus will be delivered to the school before the end of this month. He said the district will top up 50 million shillings part of the fund that was sent by Ministry of Finance during the financial year 2018/2019 to secure transport means for the school.

