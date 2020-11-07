South Africa: 185 Suspects Nabbed During Safer Festive Season Operations

7 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Multidisciplinary festive season operations held within the Ethekwini and Umgungundlovu Districts from 5 to 6 November 2020 led to the arrest of 185 suspects and the recovery of firearms, knives, stolen cellphones, heroin and dagga. A greater focus was directed at these two Districts who contribute greatly to the crime picture of the province.

Police officers from various disciplines within the SAPS together with a number of other policing agencies led operations over the two days. Operations, which consisted of suspect raids; roadblocks; stop and searches as well as raids on liquor outlets, also contributed to a drop in reported cases during the days that the operations were held. Criminals that were wanted for murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, robbery, drugs possession, crimen injuria, theft and other serious crimes were hunted down by detectives and placed in custody.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the results of the Safer Festive Season operations. "Citizens can be guaranteed that these operations will become more regular as we progress towards the end of the year," he added.

