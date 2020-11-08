Nigeria: Buhari, Obasanjo Congratulate Biden, Attack Trump's Foreign Policies

David Lienemann/The White House
Vice President Joe Biden gives remarks to the U.S. – Africa Business Forum at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, DC in 2014
7 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari and a former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo have congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden on his election as new President of the United States while also attacking foreign policies of incumbent President, Donald Trump.

Obasanjo, in a statement Saturday evening, described Biden's victory as "victory of good over evil."

On his part, President Buhari, in a statement issued Saturday night, called on Mr Biden "to introduce greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respects and shared interests."

Buhari urged the President-elect to "deploy your vast experience in tackling the negative consequences of nationalist politics on world affairs which have created divisions, conflicts and uncertainties."

The President, who said Biden was elected "at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs", said: "your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means."

According to President Buhari; "the most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth."

He said that; "the main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people."

He added that; "respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another."

According to him, "I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years.

"This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs.

"With your election, we look forward to greater cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including the war against terrorism."

Biden has been projected to be declared the President-elect after surpassing the 270 minimum electoral college votes.

However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat and is currently challenging the results in some states.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
African Leaders Congratulate Joe Biden on U.S. Election Win
Africans Are Avidly Awaiting Policies of Biden Presidency
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Africans Are Avidly Awaiting Policies of Biden Presidency

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.