Zimbabwe: Popular Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

Genius Kadungure/ Instagram
Genius Kadungure
8 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

POPULAR Harare socialite and businessman Genius 'Ginimbi Kadungure' died on the spot early Sunday morning in a head-on car accident along Borrowdale Road, in Harare.

Exiled former minister Saviour Kasukuwere also confirmed Ginimbi's death.

"This is unbearable. A young man who worked hard and enjoyed hard is no more! The flower has wilted! Go well Boss Ginimbi. MHDSRIP," said Kasukuwere.

Genius Kadungure~This is unbearable. A youngman who worked hard and enjoyed hard is no more! The flower has wilted! Go well Boss Ginimbi. MHDSRIP pic.twitter.com/Cj2TR3EwgM

- Saviour Kasukuwere (@Hon_Kasukuwere) November 8, 2020

Sources say Ginimbi was speeding when he crashed and was thrown out of the vehicle, which later burst into flames. He is the owner of Pioneer Gas and PIKO Group.

Ginimbi's lifeless body lies on the ground covered by tree branches

The luxury car that would eventually take his life

A relative told the media this morning that the businessman had two other passengers in his car who were "burnt beyond recognition".

Their identities could not be readily established.

Kadungure, according to the relative, managed to exit the car soon after the crash but died immediately.

The crash happened along a curve just before Hatcliff suburb on the road to Domboshava. The businessman owned a mansion in the peri-urban settlement.

Witnesses say he was speeding.

The driver of the Honda Fit car that got involved in the accident with Ginimbi survived the crash but is said to be in shock.

His death follows that of his mother just a few months ago.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Africans Are Avidly Awaiting Policies of Biden Presidency

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.