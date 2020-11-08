Zimbabwe: Mai TT Finds New Love in Nigerian Man

8 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

SOCIALITE and comedienne, Mai TT has confirmed she has found new love and is now dating a Nigerian man only identified as Mr. Obina.

The new love birds were recently in South Africa where they spent two weeks together. It is, however, where Mr. Obina is based and what he does in life.

Early this year, Mai TT broke up with her then-lover Zimbabwean musician Zizoe. The two had travelled to the UK for some shows and a social visit.

To diss her haters and skeptics who don't believe Mai TT and Mr. Obina are now an item, the girlfriend took to Facebook page to confess her love for her new man.

"Thank you for everything. The love and care you showed me. The patience you have on me, even in that mini-theatre you hold my hand and you told me you got me," wrote Mai TT.

"I thank God for you and got no regrets knowing you. You will be my final bus stop and if it ain't you then it's no-one after you. I love you Obina see you soon on the other side."

Mai TT is a really glowing and happy woman in her new love venture. Her music career is also blooming well this might end up being a great year for her.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Africans Are Avidly Awaiting Policies of Biden Presidency

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.