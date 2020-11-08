Zimbabwe: Mai TT Finds New Love in Nigerian Man

SOCIALITE and comedienne, Mai TT has confirmed she has found new love and is now dating a Nigerian man only identified as Mr. Obina.

The new love birds were recently in South Africa where they spent two weeks together. It is, however, where Mr. Obina is based and what he does in life.

Early this year, Mai TT broke up with her then-lover Zimbabwean musician Zizoe. The two had travelled to the UK for some shows and a social visit.

To diss her haters and skeptics who don't believe Mai TT and Mr. Obina are now an item, the girlfriend took to Facebook page to confess her love for her new man.

"Thank you for everything. The love and care you showed me. The patience you have on me, even in that mini-theatre you hold my hand and you told me you got me," wrote Mai TT.

"I thank God for you and got no regrets knowing you. You will be my final bus stop and if it ain't you then it's no-one after you. I love you Obina see you soon on the other side."

Mai TT is a really glowing and happy woman in her new love venture. Her music career is also blooming well this might end up being a great year for her.