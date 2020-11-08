Zimbabwe: 'I Regret Calling for Sanctions Against Zimbabwe' - Gutu

8 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

FORMER MDC-T top official Obert Gutu has issued an apology to Zimbabweans for being one of the key architects in the opposition party who repeatedly called on the West to maintain sanctions on Zimbabwe.

A reborn Gutu described the restrictive measures as "satanic sanctions".

The former MDC-T national spokesperson said he was "ashamed" for justifying the imposition of the punitive measures against Zimbabwe.

Gutu, a lawyer by profession, also served as vice president to one of Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T factions before quitting politics early this year citing "personal and private" reasons.

"I would like to most sincerely apologise to all patriotic Zimbabweans for having played a part in the calling for the imposition of unilateral and punitive sanctions against Zimbabwe by some powerful Western nations," Gutu said this weekend.

The restrictive measures were imposed on Zimbabwe at the turn of the millennium with the West accusing the then regime of the now late Robert Mugabe of running flawed elections and perpetrating human rights abuses.

"I am absolutely sorry and completely ashamed of having let down my beloved country, Zimbabwe by acting as a voice justifying the imposition of these evil and satanic sanctions."

Gutu also served as a deputy minister during the inclusive government and was also at that time a senator for Chisipite.

In the 2018 elections, he contested as MP for Harare East but lost to MDC Alliance's Tendai Biti.

The government has repeatedly called for the removal of the trade and travel embargo and recently held a virtual gala. According to Mnangagwa's administration, the sanctions are hurting the ordinary Zimbabwean most.

However, the West maintains Harare should first implement political, economic, and electoral reforms, respect the rule of law; and end widespread corruption and impunity before it considers lifting the measures and re-engaging with Zimbabwe.

