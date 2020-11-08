Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Biden

David Lienemann/The White House
Vice President Joe Biden gives remarks to the U.S. – Africa Business Forum at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, DC in 2014
7 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

The Nigerian leader urges Mr Biden "to promote greater engagement with Africa".

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden on his election as new President of the United States "at a time of uncertainty and challenges in world affairs."

The Nigerian leader said "your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means."

According to President Buhari, "the most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of candidates for elective office at the polling booth.

He noted that "the main benefit of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people."

According to him, "I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years. This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs."

President Buhari also noted that, "with your election, we look forward to enhanced cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including especially on the war against terrorism."

The Nigerian leader also called on Mr Biden "to promote greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respects and common interests."

