Nigeria: Super Eagles Camp Opens in Benin for Leone Stars Clash

The Super Eagles training camp will open Monday in Benin City for a 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone billed for Friday, November 13, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Team officials and other backroom staff are due to arrive camp today ahead of the players, who are expected to arrive Benin City after this weekend's games with their various clubs.

SCORENigeria further gathered that captain Ahmed Musa has already flown into Nigeria from Saudi Arabia, where he recently parted ways with Al Nassr.

He should therefore be one of the early arrivals in camp.

Officials further informed that the Super Eagles will lodge at Eterno Hotel, while the match officials and the delegation of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will be accommodated at the Edo Heritage Hotel.

The Sierra Leoneans, who are booked at the Lush Hotel in Benin City, are expected to fly into Lagos on Wednesday from where they will connect another flight to Benin same day.