Egypt: Sisi Follows Up Progress of Development Projects in Sinai

8 November 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 7/11/2020 followed up the latest progress of a national project to establish better Bedouin communities in the Sinai Peninsula.

Chairing a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Presidential Aide for National and Strategic Projects Sherif Ismail, International Cooperation Minister Rania Al-Mashat and the governors of North and South Sinai, Sisi stressed that the project must support the people of Sinai in all areas of development as part of the state's comprehensive development strategy for the peninsula.

He called for intensifying direct communication with citizens in the targeted areas, leading a community dialogue with them that would help prepare the best construction plans for the new settlements to meet the real needs of citizens in terms of transport, energy and irrigation networks, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement following the meeting.

The president was briefed on the implementation status of the road development projects in the North Sinai coastal town of El Arish as well as a comprehensive development plan for the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh.

He instructed the bodies concerned to speed up the progress of the investment projects aimed at making the best use of state-owned land in the resort city to maximize the value and revenues of untapped state assets.

Head of the Armed Forces' Operations Authority Lt. Gen. Osama Askar, Presidential Adviser for Urban Planning Maj. Gen. Amir Sayed Ahmed and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Ihab El-Far attended the meeting.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

