Nigeria: Taskforce Gives 7-Day Quit Notice to Squatters in Lagos Community

8 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Over 2,500 illegal structures and shanties, including shops in containers, had been served quit notices.

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Taskforce has issued a seven-day notice to squatters in illegal structures at Fagba on Abattoir Road in Oko-Oba, Agege, near Lagos.

The Head of Public Affairs of the taskforce, Taofiq Adebayo, issued the notice in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

Mr Adebayo said the illegal structures were home to hoodlums, whom he said, had destroyed property in the area during the recent #EndSARS protest.

He said that over 2,500 illegal structures and shanties, including shops in containers, had been served quit notices.

"It is an eye-sore seeing miscreants, including under-age boys smoking Indian hemp freely in the area.

"Residents around Fagba can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed, due to a series of criminal activities perpetuated by these notorious boys."

According to Mr Adebayo, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that after the expiration of the seven-day quit notice, any hoodlum arrested should be charged to court.

The spokesman said that the chairperson of the taskforce, Olayinka Egbeyemi, had assured that the taskforce would not relent in securing the environment for citizens.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Africans Are Avidly Awaiting Policies of Biden Presidency

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.