Nigeria: Covid-19 Protocols - Oyo Govt Threatens to Shut Down Errant Institutions

7 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

"The advice became necessary following the discovery of a COVID-19 case in a tertiary institution in the state," an official said.

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has threatened to shut down any school, religious centre or workplace that violates the protocols on the use of closed space.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Ibadan by Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Seyi Makinde, on behalf of the Task Force, managements of schools, workplaces and religious centres were enjoined to ensure strict compliance with the established COVID-19 protocols.

"The advice became necessary following the discovery of a COVID-19 case in a tertiary institution in the state.

"The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of the Task Force has immediately ordered a lock-in of the affected tertiary institution to keep staff, students and the general public safe.

"The EOC has also kick-started contact tracing while subjecting every possible contact to necessary surveillance," the statement added.

The Taskforce urged the public not to panic as all necessary protocols needed for effective management and psychosocial support had been instituted.

It called on the public to remain vigilant.

"The Taskforce essentially wishes to implore considerable restraint at closed gatherings and environments, especially in closed educational, religious and social environment(s).

"It is important to note that these measures are not in any way punitive but are essentially aimed at protecting the lives of all and sundry from the menace of the virus, as well as prevent the spread of the virus within our communities.

"All hygienic practices associated with the preventive protocols are to be properly adhered to, while the utilisation of safety devices as well as social distancing should also be upheld.

"In Oyo State, the slogan has been 'Own Your Action (OYA)."

The task force urged the residents to take responsibility for their actions as such actions would have a collective impact on all.

