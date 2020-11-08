South Africa: Ramaphosa Congratulates Biden and Harris, but Mixed Reaction From Other SA Politicians

8 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

President Cyril Ramaphosa took to Twitter to congratulate Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. "We congratulate President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris and the American people on your election. We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation," the tweet read. The ANC had not released a statement.

As Americans took to the polls on 3 November, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe posted a tweet offering prayers to Donald Trump. "I pray for Pres Trump because of his support for the natural family, respect for human life, love for his country, protection of religious rights & opposition to a global plan called the Great Reset. The right to own property is a God-given right that the elite should not usurp," he wrote. The ACDP hasn't released a formal statement on the US election result.

The tweet (supported by Steve Hofmeyr) was met with a backlash. Constitutional Law scholar Pierre De Vos retweeted the post with an article about how Covid-19 can "damage the brain". Meshoe tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year after attending a mass religious gathering in the Free State in March.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, on the other...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Africans Are Avidly Awaiting Policies of Biden Presidency

