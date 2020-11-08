Africa: Covid-19 - UN Deputy Secretary-General to Visit Nigeria, Three Other Africa Countries

During her time in Nigeria, she is expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, will be visiting Nigeria to discuss strategies to rebuild setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is contained in a statement signed by the UN office in Nigeria and made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

Ms Mohammed, leading a delegation of senior officials of the United Nations, will also be visiting Niger, Sierra Leone and Ghana.

Her visit to Nigeria is scheduled for November 8 to 11.

During her time in Nigeria, she is expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected over 50 million people globally, has had several adverse impacts on the world economy.

Other activities

Ms Mohammed will also join Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to launch the "Nigeria UN Plus Offer For Socio-Economic Recovery - 2020 -2022"; as an offer for immediate and medium-term support to the people of Nigeria in response to the socio-economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She is also expected to join the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, to launch the Generation Equality campaign in Nigeria.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the Agenda of the Beijing Platform for Action and foster inter-generational exchange and dialogue to empower a new generation of women's rights activists.

Ms Mohammed, a former environment minister in Nigeria, will be accompanied by other UN officials on her trip.