Africa: Covid-19 - UN Deputy Secretary-General to Visit Nigeria, Three Other Africa Countries

Manuel Elias/UN
Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.
8 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

During her time in Nigeria, she is expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, will be visiting Nigeria to discuss strategies to rebuild setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is contained in a statement signed by the UN office in Nigeria and made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

Ms Mohammed, leading a delegation of senior officials of the United Nations, will also be visiting Niger, Sierra Leone and Ghana.

Her visit to Nigeria is scheduled for November 8 to 11.

During her time in Nigeria, she is expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected over 50 million people globally, has had several adverse impacts on the world economy.

Other activities

Ms Mohammed will also join Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to launch the "Nigeria UN Plus Offer For Socio-Economic Recovery - 2020 -2022"; as an offer for immediate and medium-term support to the people of Nigeria in response to the socio-economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She is also expected to join the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, to launch the Generation Equality campaign in Nigeria.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the Agenda of the Beijing Platform for Action and foster inter-generational exchange and dialogue to empower a new generation of women's rights activists.

Ms Mohammed, a former environment minister in Nigeria, will be accompanied by other UN officials on her trip.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Africans Are Avidly Awaiting Policies of Biden Presidency

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.