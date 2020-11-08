Kenya: Late Goal Keeps It All Square in "Kariakoo Derby"

Kenyan Joash Onyango scored a late equalizer rescue a point for Tanzania champions' Simba in the "Kariakoo Derby" against their rivals Young Africans on Saturday (7 November 2020) evening at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Yanga took the lead via Michael Sarpong penalty at the half hour mark, after Tuisila Kisinda was fouled inside the box by Simba defender Onyango.

It was the fourth Dar es Salaam derby in this calendar year, with both sides winning once. Yanga remained second in the domestic top-flight with 24 points, one less than leaders Azam FC, while Simba remained third on 20 points.

Yanga started the game on high, creating two chances in the first 15 minutes, but Simba goalkeeper Aishi Manula was up to the task to deny Kisinda and Farid Musa shots. Sarpong then scored from the spot to give Yanga the lead in the 31st minute. The omen was bad for Simba who finished the first half without a single shot on target.

However, Simba came strong after the break, creating three chances in the first five minutes, but Luis Miquissone and substitute Hassan Dilunga efforts went wide before Yanga goalie Metacha Mnata denied John Bocco to keep his side leading.

Yanga responded quickly but Mukoko Tonombe long range shot was deflected to a corner before Musa failed to double the hosts' lead.

Defender Shomary Kapombe and midfielder Dilunga missed two successive chances for Simba, before Mnata superbly denied Simba an equalizer in the 77th minute.

Onyango finally headed Simba's equalizer connecting to Miquissone corner just four minutes to time. Simba skipper Bocco and Yanga's Feisal Salum missed one chance each to win the game, with both goalkeepers doing wonderful job to rescue a point for their sides.

Reactions

Kibwana Shomary (Defender, Young Africans)

Thank God for a good game today. It was tough, but at least we got a point. Our aim was to win but we cannot complain. I thank God that I was on form and managed to defend well.

Joash Onyango (Defender, Simba SC)

I am happy to play my first derby here. I thank my coach for giving me this chance. I congratulate Yanga for a good game too; it was tough today. We also wanted to win but things did not go our way.