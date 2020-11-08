Lesotho: Dussuyer Predicts Tough Matches for Benin Against Lesotho

7 November 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Benin will face Lesotho in 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations qualifications' Group L double header. The Squirrels coach Michel Dussuyer said Lesotho Crocodiles are a good team, predicting "two difficult games" against a tough opponent.

Dussuyer unveiled Benin list that will face Lesotho first at Charles de Gaulle stadium in Porto-Novo on 14 November and three days later at Setsoto Stadium in Maseru.

The French tactician expressed his hope to see Squirrels playing without pressure. "I think the biggest danger is to think that it will be easy. Lesotho is no longer the team they were 5 or 10 years ago. I expect two difficult games because they are organized and capable of doing good things on the pitch. We have to be 100% focused on these two games if we want to achieve the maximum points possible, "he told CAFOnline.com

"If you look at Lesotho last run in the Egypt 2019 AFCON qualifiers, they defeated Tanzania who qualified to the finals and did not lose to Cape Verde too. They are a very respectable team," Dussuyer added.

Benin captain Stéphane Sessegnon, who missed the 2-0 friendly win over Gabon in Lisbon, Portugal last month, will again be absent from the group. Sessegnon is currently unattached since his contract with Turkish club Gençlerbirliği SK ended. "It's always a shame to do without Sessegnon. We know his quality and what he brings to the team. But he is inactive for months now and the priority for him today is to find a club," concluded Benin coach.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Saturnin Allagbé (Dijon, France), Fabien Farnolle (BB Erzurumspor, Turkey), Marcel Dandjinou (ESAE)

Defenders: Youssouf Assogba (Amiens II, France), Seidou Barazé (Schiltigheim, France), Khaled Adenon (US Avranches, France), Cédric Hountondji (Clermont Foot, France), Olivier Verdon (Ludogorets, Bulgaria), Yoan Roch (Rodez, France), Emmanuel Imorou (Thonon Evian, France), David Kiki (Montana, Bulgaria)

Midfielders: Jordan Adéoti (Sparsborg, Norway), Sessi d'Almeida (Valenciennes, France), Seibou Mama (SC Toulon, France), Rodrigue Kossi (Club Africain, Tunisia), Matteo Ahlinvi (Nîmes, France), Jérôme Agossa (Djoliba, Mali)

Forwards: Jodel Dossou (Clermont, France), Charbel Gomez (Amiens II, France), David Djigla (Niort, France), Cèbio Soukou (Arminia Bielefeld ,Germany), Mickaël Poté (Bandirmaspor, Turkey), Steve Mounié (Brest, France ), Anaane Tidjani (Menemenspor, Turkey)

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
As the Malaria Season Begins, Covid-19 Complicates the Picture

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.