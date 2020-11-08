Lesotho: Dussuyer Predicts Tough Matches for Benin Against Lesotho

Benin will face Lesotho in 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations qualifications' Group L double header. The Squirrels coach Michel Dussuyer said Lesotho Crocodiles are a good team, predicting "two difficult games" against a tough opponent.

Dussuyer unveiled Benin list that will face Lesotho first at Charles de Gaulle stadium in Porto-Novo on 14 November and three days later at Setsoto Stadium in Maseru.

The French tactician expressed his hope to see Squirrels playing without pressure. "I think the biggest danger is to think that it will be easy. Lesotho is no longer the team they were 5 or 10 years ago. I expect two difficult games because they are organized and capable of doing good things on the pitch. We have to be 100% focused on these two games if we want to achieve the maximum points possible, "he told CAFOnline.com

"If you look at Lesotho last run in the Egypt 2019 AFCON qualifiers, they defeated Tanzania who qualified to the finals and did not lose to Cape Verde too. They are a very respectable team," Dussuyer added.

Benin captain Stéphane Sessegnon, who missed the 2-0 friendly win over Gabon in Lisbon, Portugal last month, will again be absent from the group. Sessegnon is currently unattached since his contract with Turkish club Gençlerbirliği SK ended. "It's always a shame to do without Sessegnon. We know his quality and what he brings to the team. But he is inactive for months now and the priority for him today is to find a club," concluded Benin coach.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Saturnin Allagbé (Dijon, France), Fabien Farnolle (BB Erzurumspor, Turkey), Marcel Dandjinou (ESAE)

Defenders: Youssouf Assogba (Amiens II, France), Seidou Barazé (Schiltigheim, France), Khaled Adenon (US Avranches, France), Cédric Hountondji (Clermont Foot, France), Olivier Verdon (Ludogorets, Bulgaria), Yoan Roch (Rodez, France), Emmanuel Imorou (Thonon Evian, France), David Kiki (Montana, Bulgaria)

Midfielders: Jordan Adéoti (Sparsborg, Norway), Sessi d'Almeida (Valenciennes, France), Seibou Mama (SC Toulon, France), Rodrigue Kossi (Club Africain, Tunisia), Matteo Ahlinvi (Nîmes, France), Jérôme Agossa (Djoliba, Mali)

Forwards: Jodel Dossou (Clermont, France), Charbel Gomez (Amiens II, France), David Djigla (Niort, France), Cèbio Soukou (Arminia Bielefeld ,Germany), Mickaël Poté (Bandirmaspor, Turkey), Steve Mounié (Brest, France ), Anaane Tidjani (Menemenspor, Turkey)