Algeria/Zimbabwe: Belmadi Announces Algeria Squad to Face Zimbabwe

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi announced on Friday (6 November 2020) evening a list of 24 players selected for the double header against Zimbabwe on Thursday 12 November at 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers, and four days later at National Sports Stadium Harare, within the frame of Match Days 3 and 4 of the 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers' Group H.

Belmadi made some few changes to the "Champions of Africa" squad that played two friendly matches against Nigeria and Mexico last October. Youcef Atal, Djamel Benlamri and Adam Ounas, who won the 2019 AFCON title in Egypt returned to the squad, while Karim Aribi, who recently joined French side Nîmes Olympique was handed his debut national team call. Belmadi opted to keep out Zineddine Ferhat, Abdeldjalil Medioub and Maxime Spano Rahou.

Algeria tops Group H with maximum six points, two more than Zimbabwe. Botswana and Zambia follow in that order with one and zero points respectively.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Alexandre Oukidja (Metz, France), Rais Mbolhi (Al Ittifaq, Saudi Arabia), Azzedine Doukha (Al Raed, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders: Reda Halaimia (Beerschot VA, Belgium), Youcef Atal (Nice, France), Aissa Mandi (Real Betis, Spain), Mehdi Tahrat (Abha, Saudi Arabia), Djamel Benlamri (Olympique Lyon, France), Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Monchengladbach, Germany), Mohamed Fares (Lazio, Italy)

Midfielders: Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray, Turkey), Adlane Guedioura (Al Gharafa, Qatar), Haris Belkebla (Brest, France), Mehdi Abeid (Nantes, France), Ismael Bennacer (AC Milan, Italy), Mehdi Zerkane (Bordeaux, France), Farid Boulaya (Metz, France)

Forwards: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, England), Adam Ounas (Cagliari, Italy), Karim Aribi (Nimes, France), Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd, Qatar), Andy Delort (Montpellier, France), Yassine Brahimi (Al Rayan, Qatar), Said Benrahma (West Ham United, England)