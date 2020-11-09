Kenya: DCI Arrests Man Who Lures Ladies for Holiday Then Robs Them After Sending Bus Fare

Nairobi — A 21-year-old man preying on college girls with the promise of sponsoring trips to their dream cities across the world was on Saturday arrested by DCI detectives in Nairobi.

The suspect, identified by police as Rashid Barasa Omari, has been posing as a wealthy man, who can sponsor his victims to holiday destinations locally and internationally, only to rob them of their valuables.

According to the DCI, the suspect had been identifying his targets from the comments section of Tour and Travel Advertisements on social media.

He then lures them to hotels and lodgings after sending them bus fare. most of the unsuspecting ladies often arrive ready to travel so he takes off with their mobile phones, money and other valuables,].

"Instead (of taking them to the promised trips), he lures them to lodgings in Nairobi after sending them bus fare, then robs them of their valuables before disappearing," the DCI said.

The suspect led detectives to his house where valuables including laptops, mobile phones and handbags belonging to victims were recovered.

"We are appealing to young college students to be wary of such criminals preying on them on social networking sites," the DCI said in a statement.

He was arrested on Saturday morning by the Serious Crime Unit detectives following numerous complaints. He will be charged on this week.

Children have equally not been spared cyber-related crimes according to statistics by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

In June, the DCI issued a warning to parents, following increased offenses against children online, in what ends up with physical meetings for exploitation.

This has taken a toll during the COVID-19 pandemic when children are at home and more exposed to the internet due to online studies after the government ordered schools closed in March for fear of the spread of coronavirus.

"We appeal to parents and guardians to constantly monitor the whereabouts of their children at all times and be wary of the content they access online since most of it would not only be harmful & detrimental to their lives but could lead to dire consequences such as kidnappings, defilement or even death," DCI Director George Kinoti said.

The perpetrators, he said, have taken advantage of the online learning in schools and learning institutions where children are undergoing online classes and other digital learning programs to lure children for exploitation.