Kenya: Wanyama Scores, Named Man of the Match as Montreal Make MLS Play-Offs

Nairobi — Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama was on the scoresheet and was named man of the match as his Canadian club Impact Montreal beat DC United 3-2 on Sunday to make it to the Major League Soccer (MLS) play-offs on the final day of the regular season.

Heading into the match, Montreal, coached by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry were in a must win situation to make the play-off and a drop in points would have seen their season over.

They however picked maximum points to finish ninth with 26 points and book a date against new England Revolution in the play-off on November 21.

La marque est égale grâce a @VictorWanyama.

Wanyama rips one into the top corner to tie things up.

2-2 | #DCvMTL | #IMFC pic.twitter.com/2cb7gbx5l3- Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) November 8, 2020

A lion's performance 🦁

1⃣ but marqué et 7⃣ récupérations pour @VictorWanyama. Getting it done on both ends of the pitch 😤

Le lion est votre Joueur du match @Videotron 👏

2-3 | #DCvMTL | #IMFC pic.twitter.com/Fjom1XTp6H- Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) November 9, 2020

Wanyama scored the vital equalizer in the 74th minute, thumping home a header from inside the box, rising highest to link up with a Romell Quioto corner to make it 2-2 for Henry's side.

Quiotto then scored the winner in the 88th minute to hand Montreal victory and an assured place in the play-off.

Donovan Pines had given DC United the lead in the ninth minute before former Barcelona midfielder Bojan Krkic equalized for Impact just four minutes later.

Ola Kamara then made it 2-1 for DC in the 33rd minute, before Wanyama's thumping header made it 2-2.

It is still uncertain whether Wanyama will make it to Nairobi for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier double header against Comoros, with the first leg set for Wednesday at the Kasarani Stadium and the return tie four days later in Moroni.