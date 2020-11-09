Kenya: Covid-19 Patient Dies in Ambulance Accident

8 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lucy Mkanyika

A Covid-19 patient has died at the Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi, Taita Taveta County, after he was involved in an ambulance accident on Sunday morning.

The patient succumbed while receiving treatment for injuries sustained after the ambulance he was being ferried in rolled at Ndara along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Three other people - the driver, a nurse and the patient's relative - sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged.

The ambulance was heading to Wesu hospital in Wundanyi when the accident occurred.

Sources told the Nation that the patient was referred to Coast General hospital in Mombasa on Saturday after developing breathing problems but could not be treated there.

Taita Taveta County's Health executive John Mwakima said the driver lost control of the vehicle and that it rolled several times.

Mr Mwakima said he was yet to get a report on why the patient was not treated at Coast General.

"I will comment on this once I get information from my team," he said.

However, the Ministry of Health had directed counties to stop ferrying Covid-19 patients to other parts of the country and instead treat them locally to keep from straining hospitals.

This is the second Covid-19-related death in the county, following the first one last week.

