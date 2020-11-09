Kenya: Covid-19 - Kakamega Politician Mabel Muruli Laid to Rest

Kakamega politician Mabel Muruli, who succumbed to Covid-19 on October 29, was buried in Shinyalu in the county on Saturday, under strict adherence to anti-virus protocols set by the government.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent his condolence message to the family, terming her death a big blow as she made significant contributions in politics and development and served with dedication.

The President regretted that Ms Muruli died of a disease she had been fighting at community level by donating personal protective equipment (PPE) across the country.

"Although she lived and worked abroad, she never lost touch with her motherland and kept on investing in many development projects back home," he said in a message read on his behalf by Kakamega County Commissioner Pauline Dola.

Ms Muruli vied for Kakamega governor in 2013, on the Amani National Congress ticket, but lost to Wycliffe Oparanya.

In the 2017 General Election, she flew the Jubilee flag and garnered 14,323 votes, behind Ford-Kenya's Boni Khalwale (134,999) and Governor Oparanya (387,999).

President Kenyatta then appointed her a non-official director of the Ewaso Ng'iro South Development Authority.

The President said Msd Muruli's contributions helped the government agency in various development projects that transformed communities around Ewaso Nyiro South.

"She was an inspiring role model and a vibrant leader, who was gifted with pleasant qualities. She was generous and never shied away from lending a helping hand to any needy person who came her way," he said.

"Her positive influence on her family and community is beyond description. Her virtues of diligence will remain an inspiration to many generations to come."

Muruli's wishes

Ms Muruli married Mr Tim Mark in 1994 and had four children.

Mr Mark, who travelled from the UK for the funeral, said they agreed that she would be buried in her motherland.

"My brother-in-law, George Muruli, did not have to convince me about where she would be buried because it was her wish to be buried next to her parents," he said.

Ms Atema thanked Ms Muruli for her courage in fighting Covid-19, saying she "put her life at the center of the demand of the time".

Jubilee leaders were expected to attend Ms Muruli's burial but only Mr Khalwale, who is Deputy President William Ruto's point man in the county, was present with the DP's contribution of Sh100,000 to the family.

Other leaders presented included Nandi Deputy Governor Yuliya Mitei, Kizito Mugali (Shinyalu), Godfrey Osotsi (nominated) and Mellab Atema (minority leader, Nairobi County Assembly).

In his address, Mr Osotsi said Ms Muruli touched many lives in various ways.

"I am one of her beneficiaries because she assisted me to understand life in London when I went there for my studies," he said.

"She was of great courage and commitment to society - a great woman who stood up to contest in a murky race that was dominated by men."

Vigilance

Other leaders who spoke at the ceremony urged Kenyans to observe the Ministry of Health's directives for containing the spread of the virus.

"People should stop treating this disease lightly because it exists and is very serious. Avoid close contact and crowded and confined places,"Mr Khalwale said, and asked those suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, tuberculosis and HIV/Aids to be very cautious.

Ministry officials and security agents manned the ceremony to ensure adherence to requirements such as sanitising and wearing masks.

Only people wearing face masks were allowed into the compound.

When the hearse arrived at around 2.20pm, all the vehicles accompanying it were fumigated.

The coffin remained inside its vehicle as the service took place.

At 2.55pm, it was removed from the hearse by people wearing gloves and was fumigated before being lowered into the grave.