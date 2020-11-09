Kenya/Comoros: Joash Onyango Ready to Help Harambee Stars Beat Comoros

Kenyan international Joash 'Berlin Wall' Onyango is expected to link up with the Harambee Stars squad on Monday, just two days after his superb performance for Simba SC in the Dar es Salaam Derby.

Stars host Comoros in a 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the refurbished Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday at 7pm, before heading to Comoros for the reverse on November 14.

The former Gor Mahia player scored an 86th minute equaliser as Wekundu wa Msimbazi forced a 1-1 draw against arch rivals Yanga SC at the fully packed 60,000 capacity Benjamin Mkapa stadium on Saturday.

Simba conceded a goal through a penalty in the 31st minute after Onyango fouled Congolese winger Tuisila Kisinda inside the box. Ghanian striker Michael Sarpong scored to keep 'Timu ya Wananchi' ahead in the highly contested encounter.

"I am not happy with the draw because we wanted a win against Yanga in the derby. However, it is good I scored my first goal in the derby after a blunder in the first half. I am now focused on turning up for my national team in the Afcon march against Comoros," said Onyango after the derby.

'Grandfather'

"This game was tough but at least we have got a point. I have no problems with the jibe of being called a grandfather. They said a grandfather can't get a goal, but I have proved them wrong by scoring. I have no problem being called all sorts of names because of the derby rivalry," his response to the old age jibe from Yanga fans

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee had said all the foreign-based players will link up with the national team by Monday as preparations for the match hit top gear.

"We expect to have all the foreign players by the end of the day as we finalise our preparations ahead of the match. Most of our foreign players are fit since their leagues have been going on and they will play a big role in the match," said Ghost, who also confirmed that veteran goalkeeper Arnold Origi and Masr striker Cliff Nyakeya also arrived on Sunday.

Already, Talanta SC forward John Avire, Beijing Renhe winger Ayub and UD Las Palmas Atletico defensive midfielder Ismael Gonzalez have arrived in the country and are expected to train with Harambee Stars Monday.

Stars captain Victor Wanyama, Elfsborg defender Joseph Okumu and Erick Ouma, who plays for Swedish Club AIK, are expected in the country Monday.