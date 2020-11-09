Kenyatta's Message to Biden, Harris After U.S. Election Victory

President Uhuru Kenyatta has described Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election as a demonstration of Americans' confidence in the former Vice President's leadership credentials.

President Kenyatta said so in his congratulatory message to Biden, who defeated Donald Trump in the tense vote and is set to become the country's 46th President.

"Americans have spoken loudly and clearly through their votes, by picking a highly experienced, colourfully decorated and long-serving leader to become their next Head of State," he said in a statement on Sunday.

"On behalf of the people and the Government of Kenya, I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for their emphatic win and wish them all the best as they prepare to lead the United States of America into a future of prosperity."

Kenya's friend

President Kenyatta termed Biden a friend of Kenya whose last visit to the country, while serving as VP under President Barack Obama, helped renew Kenya-US ties.

"His win therefore presents an even bigger and better platform for our two countries to collaborate more closely for the prosperity of the people of our two nations," he said.

He also wished Biden good health and a smooth transition, and pledged Kenya's solidarity with the US going forward.

President Kenyatta applauded Harris for making history by becoming the first woman to occupy the second most important leadership position in America's political history.

He described her as a trailblazer and role model whose win will help inspire and embolden millions of young girls across the world to chase and achieve dreams of greatness and success.

President Kenyatta also thanked Trump for his administration's close working relationship with Kenya and wished him well as he leaves office.

Deputy President William Ruto also congratulated the two leaders, noting via Twitter that they have made history.

"The highest popular vote ever and the first woman Vice President. Your win confirms our faith in democracy and the supremacy of the people. The global community who believe in democracy celebrate and share in your success," he wrote.