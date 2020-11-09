Kenya Records 719 More Covid-19 Cases as Death Toll Hits 1,111

8 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nation Reporter

Kenya's number of declared Covid-19 infections increased by 719 to 62,488 on Sunday, the Health ministry announced in a statement.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new patients were found after analysis of 4,732 samples in the last 24 hours, raising the number tested in Kenya so far to 742,481.

CS Kagwe further reported that the death toll in Kenya had increased to 1,111 as eight more patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

He added that the number of recovered patients had increased by 912 to 41,931 and said 782 of them were treated at home and 130 in hospital.

All but 34 of the 719 patients were Kenyans whereas the youngest was five months old and the oldest 81. Males numbered 451 and females 268.

The number of patients under intensive care stood at 60, with 23 of them on ventilatory support and 32 on supplemental oxygen. Another 70 patients were on supplemental oxygen but in general wards (59) and high dependency units (HDU).

The number of admitted patients was 1,316 and the number of those in the home-based care programme 5,623.

Nairobi recorded 336 of the new cases, Mombasa 84, Busia 50, Kiambu 45, Turkana 33, Kajiado 24, Kitui 21, Nyeri and Garissa 20 each, Nakuru 18, Kakamega 17, Mandera 14, Machakos nine, Kilifi, Kirinyaga and Trans Nzoia four each and Homa Bay and Tharaka Nithi three each.

Nyandarua and Meru each recorded two cases while Isiolo, Kwale, Nyamira, Laikipia, Migori and Embu each had one new patient.

As the Malaria Season Begins, Covid-19 Complicates the Picture

