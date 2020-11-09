Kenya: 90 Juniors Grace Inaugural Event at Golf Park

An overwhelming field of 90 juniors ranging from four to 18 years and drawn from various clubs, converged on the par 70 Golf Park Club course at Ngong Racecourse for the inaugural Golf Park Junior golf tournament on Sunday.

The colourful event, which was open to both boys and girls with handicaps and non- handicaps, got off with the non- handicap players, who played nine holes and which attracted majority of the players.

And taking the overall prize in this special category was Chandhok Youhann, who produced an impressive score of 42 gross, beating the best boy in the category, G. Mwathi by three shots with Andre Mbugua finishing second on 48 gross.

Taking the girls title in the same category was Hena Shah who posted 49 gross to win well ahead of Bianca Mwangi of Golf Park on 53 gross. However, the stiff competition was in the 18 years and under with handicaps, where Golf Park's Trevor Ngotho, a handicap 11 golfer, birdied the ninth and 18th holes for the day's lowest gross score of six over par 76 gross.

Ngotho, who bogeyed the first four holes in the first nine, eventually found his putting magic by firing three pars and the birdie at the par-five ninth, which he followed with five other pars at the back nine with a birdie-finish at the closing par five-18th, to beat the more experience Dennis Gakuo from Thika Sports Club, playing off handicap five, who picked up a double bogey at the par three-second hole, and at the seventh hole.

Gakuo ended the back nine well with two back to back birdies at the 17th and 18th having earlier made four pars for his 77 gross. He claimed the second prize after beating home player Joshua Maina on countback for Maina to take home the third prize.

In the girls section, Maryam Mwakitawa posted 100 gross to win by two shots from Bianca Ngecu on 102 gross. while finishing third on 105 gross was Audrey Gachora.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, the out-going Captain Sam Mbinda thanked all the parents who brought their children to participate in the competition, saying the club will stage more junior golf events in support of the Junior Golf Foundation's campaign of nurturing talent through the juniors in the country.

Meanwhile, Golf Park will on Tuesday elect a new captain to replace Sam Mbinda in an election that has generated hot campaigns with Robert Matu and Jeremy Muguongo vying for the captain and Vice-captain's posts, while on the other side, there is Ken Lucas and Eric Karuga, who are also contesting for the same posts.