Kenya: Ex-Oserian Defender Eyes Harambee Starlets Return

Former Oserian defender Anita Adongo believes she has come of age to be a regular in the national women's football team, Harambee Starlets.

Adongo, who spent the last two seasons in Tanzania turning out for top tier side Alliance Queens, said she had picked valuable lessons.

Alliance finished second behind champions Simba Queens in the 2019/20 season that ended in August.

"While I have been part of the national team since 2015 when I joined from Wiyeta Secondary School I have always been starting from the bench. But with the experience and exposure I have gained in Tanzania, I believe I have what it takes to become a regular at the national team," said Adongo.

However, she admits it will not be a walk in the park since she has to contend for a place with national team captain Dorcas Shikobe, Ruth Ingotsi of Cyprus giants AEL Champions and Lydia Akoth of Thika Queens.

"First things first, I have to work on getting the call up to be able to make a return to the team. I'm aware there is competition and new players are emerging but I know I will be a good addition," said Adongo.

Adongo last played for the Starlets in the 2018 Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Women Championships held in Rwanda as the team finished fourth in the five-nation tournament.

The 23-year-old, who is a free agent, is optimistic she will find a good club before Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) transfer window closes on November 16.

"Currently I'm not attached to any club despite interests from some clubs in Kenya and Tanzania. I'm still weighing my options and I will decide when time comes. I'm doing individual training sessions and playing friendly matches with local clubs in Kitale," said Adongo.