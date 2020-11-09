Nigeria: IGP Orders Withdrawal of Police Protection From Lawmakers, Ex-SGF, Ex-Ministers, Others (Full List)

The sudden withdrawal is happening after President Muhammadu Buhari announced a reform of the police in Nigeria
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to some prominent Nigerians and organisations.
The affected individuals include serving and former lawmakers, former ministers, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), popular business personalities and so on.
The serving lawmakers include Nicholas Mutu and Shina Peller; former lawmakers affected include Lado Yakubu and Boroface Ajayi; Babachir Lawal,a former SGF is also affected while ex-ministers affected include Femi Fani-Kayode and Bashir Yuguda.
The IGP's directive was contained in a wireless message dated November 4, 2020, and addressed virtually to all zonal Assistant Inspector-Generals (AIGs) and all state Commissioners of Police.
The letter with reference number CB/4001/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.116/32 was signed by Idowu Owohunwa, the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP.
The IGP announced that officers of the force attached to VIPs be withdrawn immediately.
He, however, exempted the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, from the directive.
Nigerian youth had in October taken to the streets to protest against police brutality.
The protesters also demanded the immediate disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and the reform of the police.
The #EndSARS protests lasted for over two weeks and led to the death of at least 40 persons and destruction of lives and properties after it was hijacked by hoodlums who took advantage of a government crackdown.
WITHDRAW WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT
In the new directive, the IGP told his subordinates that he was aware that his previous order on the withdrawal of police officers was flouted.
"The attention of the inspector general of police has been drawn to the fact that the police personnel attached to the under listed corporate bodies and personalities are yet to be withdrawn in spite of extant directives to that effect."
The personalities and organisations listed include The Christ Embassy, Think Nigeria First Initiative, Uche Sylva International, Stanel Groups and KYC Holding.
Other persons on the list include; former Senator Lado Yakubu, Ambassador Yuguda Bashir, Uche Chukwu, Boroface Ajayi, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Edozie Madu, David Adesanya, Chris Giwa, Godwin Ekpo and Pius Akinyelure.
"In line with the subsisting orders, the inspector general of police directs that you withdraw all the PMF, SPU, CTU or conventional police operatives attached to the above listed companies/individuals in any of their locations across the country with immediate effect."
"It is the added directives of the inspector general of police that you submit a report confirming compliance and furnishing a detailed breakdown (by ranks/name) of all the personnel withdrawn from each of the corporate bodies/personalities as well as the location from where they are withdrawn from."
"Your compliance report is to be submitted to the inspector general of police not later than Tuesday, 10th November 2020," the IGP said.
AFFECTED PERSON REACTS
Reacting to the new directive, an individual who is affected by the order. stated that he has not been contacted and that he is not aware of the letter.
The individual, who asked not to be named, said he is ready to comply any time the police decide to withdraw the orderly attached to him.
"They gave me the protection, if it is their wish to withdraw, who am I to oppose it?" he said.
He also hoped that the withdrawal would be done across board without any fear or favour.
Read the full list of the affected persons below.
1. Lado Yakubu
2. Yuguda Bashir
3. Think Nigeria First Initiative
4. Uche Chukwu
5. Boroface Ajayi
6. MD Summerset, Mr Suleiman Idris
7. C.N Ukachukwu
8. Femi Fani-Kayode
9. Nicholas Mutu
10. Yahaya Audu
11. Tokunbo Afikoyomi
12. Apo Apartments, FCT Abuja
13. Uche Sylva International
14. Eddinho Nig Ltd Guinness
15. Bashir Mohammed
16. Mustapha Maihaja (Former NEMA DG)
17. Suleiman Hassan, From Min of Environment
18. Babachir Lawal (Former SGF)
19. Nuel Ojei Holding Companies
20. Magnus Abe
21. Oriental Energy Resources
22. Pius Akinyelure
23. Christ Embassy
24. Salini Nigeria Limited
25. Ocean Marine (Chairman)
26. RCC Nigeria Limited
27. Association of Indigenous Contractors
28. Sheiks and Bishops
29. ECWA Academy
30. BDA Group Ltd
31. Amen Rochas
32. Duru Mike Ejiogu
33. Remi Christ Nwaagbo
34. Ibrahim Msheila
35. HRN ASARA - ASARA
36. Jotandi Service
37. HRN Chief Uche
38. Curlew Express Limited
39. Omale Emmanuel, Divine Hand of God
40. Sunti Golden Sugar Estate
41. Ibrahim Waya
42. Musa Yakubu Management, Musaco Investment and Property Ltd
43. KYC Holding
44. Shina Peller
45. Kebo links Int'l Ltd
46. Builder Hub impact investment program
47. Chris Giwa
48. Godwin Ekpo
49. Ochacho Real House Ltd
50. Edozie Madu
51. Olaide Musibau
52. Onyeche Blessing
53. Honorable Thomas
54. Chukwuebuka Onuorah
55. David Adesanya
56. Joel Onowakpo
57. Goddy Ogbaga
58. Stanel Group
59. Kaztec Engineering
60. Emeka Offor