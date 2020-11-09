Kenya: Passports Application Suspended Due to Upsurge of Covid-19

7 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The Directorate of Immigration services suspended passports application due to the uprurge of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Only emergency applications will be handled.

Consequently, the directorate said it has canceled current appointments for passport application submission as well as biometrics enrolment.

Applicants with emergency travel needs such as medical, scholarships or government assignments were advised to contact the Directorate through their hotline 0110 922 065 during official working hours for help.

"This is in line with Government directive to scale down operations in order to curb the spread of COVID-19," the directorate said in a statement.

Applicants with urgent need to travel will be required to provide documentary evidence for them to receive the services.

Downscaling of government operations is among new measures announced by the President, following an upsurge in cases of COVID-19.

By Friday, the country had lost 1,093 people with 60,704 infections since March.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
As the Malaria Season Begins, Covid-19 Complicates the Picture

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.