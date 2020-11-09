Kenya: Passports Application Suspended Due to Upsurge of Covid-19

Nairobi — The Directorate of Immigration services suspended passports application due to the uprurge of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Only emergency applications will be handled.

Consequently, the directorate said it has canceled current appointments for passport application submission as well as biometrics enrolment.

Applicants with emergency travel needs such as medical, scholarships or government assignments were advised to contact the Directorate through their hotline 0110 922 065 during official working hours for help.

"This is in line with Government directive to scale down operations in order to curb the spread of COVID-19," the directorate said in a statement.

Applicants with urgent need to travel will be required to provide documentary evidence for them to receive the services.

Downscaling of government operations is among new measures announced by the President, following an upsurge in cases of COVID-19.

By Friday, the country had lost 1,093 people with 60,704 infections since March.