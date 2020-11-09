Kenya: Joash Onyango Moves From Zero to Hero for Simba in Kariakoo Derby

7 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango moved from zero to hero for his Tanzanian Premier League club Simba SC, conceding a first half penalty before scoring a late winner as the Wekundu wa Msimbazi played to a 1-1 draw with rivals Yanga in the Kariakoo Derby on Saturday in Dar es Salaam.

Onyango was penalized on the half hour mark after he was adjudged to have fouled Tuisila Kisinda inside the box, a penalty that was converted by Ghanaian Michael Sarpong.

Kisinda picked up a pass from midfield before beating Onyango for pace and the former Gor Mahia man impeded the forward as he leaned forwards towards him.

He however made amends with four minutes left on the clock when he angled in a header from Luis Miquissone's corner to hand Simba a point from the derby.

