Nigeria: Premium Times Journalist Nominated for Future Awards Africa Prize

8 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The awards honours young people between 18 and 31, for their outstanding achievement in that particular year.

The South-west correspondent of PREMIUM TIMES, Adejumo Kabir, has been nominated for the Africa Prize for Journalism category in the "Future Awards 2021'.

According to the information on the The Future Project website, Mr Adena no is nominated for his "courage in exposing malpractices in almost every sector in governance, health, politics and the economy with real world consequences."

"His report on illegal mining activities in Osun led to the arrest of more than 20 Chinese illegal miners in the state. After his report on how the Nigerian Army abandoned families of slain soldiers, authorities reached out to the neglected families and began to process their pay," the organisers of the prestigious award said.

"Beyond training young journalists on the best practices in investigative journalism, he risked his life by journeying by sea from Nigeria to the Benin Republic to expose how security operatives breached border closure during the pandemic and explained why Nigeria continues to have an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. Adejumo Kabir has put the truth above political affiliations, the concerns of his superiors and his own life. What could be more admirable than that?" the group added.

Others nominated are Aisha Salaudeen, Aneta Felix Abdulbaqi Jari, Aanu Adeoye, Solomon Elusoji, and Victoria Sanusi.

The awards honours young people between the ages of 18 and 31, for outstanding achievement in that particular year.

Multiple awardee

Mr Adejumo has won many awards within a short while. These include the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence, Youth Digest Awards, Alfred Opubor's Awards, amongst others.

He was recently shortlisted as a finalist for the 2020 Thomson Foundation Award for Young Journalists.

The full list of the nominees for this year's award can be found on: https://awards.yafri.ca/

