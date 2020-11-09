Rwanda: Kagame Holds Talks With Gavi Boss

President Paul Kagame on Friday, November 6, held a video conference call with the CEO of Gavi Alliance, Dr Seth Berkley, and their discussion centred on the operationalisation of the COVAX Facility.

Gavi, which stands for Global alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations, is an international organisation aimed to improve access to new and underused vaccines for children from the poorest countries.

According to a statement, President Kagame commended Berkley's leadership, while the latter provided an overview of the COVAX Facility and Gavi COVAX Advanced Market Commitment (AMC).

The COVAX Facility is a global risk-sharing mechanism for pooled procurement and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines once they have been made available.

"He also highlighted the value of the COVAX Facility and the ability to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccine, as well as its funding requirement in 2020 and 2021.

The also part of the meeting was health minister, Dr Daniel Ngamije.

The leaders discussed ways to deepen and expand Gavi's relationship with Rwanda on COVAX Facility and AMC through a request to President Kagame to be a COVAX Advanced Market Commitment (AMC) Champion.

The key message is that Covid-19 vaccine will be available mid-2021 and Rwanda would be a beneficiary, according to a statement.

