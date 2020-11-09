Seychelles, Mauritius, Malawi - States Where You Can Take on Incumbents

opinion

The last few weeks in Africa have witnessed a small feast of elections. It was a universally pleasant picture. For a footnote, we were not alone; far away in the US, they had one of the ugliest elections in nearly two generations.

Just over two weeks ago in Guinea, President Alpha Condé was re-elected amid violent protests across the country, after he tweaked the constitution to open the door for him to run for a third term.

In Ivory Coast, President Alassane Ouattara won a disputed vote held last week, after the main opposition boycotted it, calling it a "sham". Ouattara had made to step down, after serving two terms, but it is amazing what a fresh pair of eye glasses can do to politicians. He and his advisers looked at the constitution again, and concluded it allowed him to run for a third term.

As the opposition made to set up a "transition authority", on Wednesday security forces surrounded their houses. Ouattara himself first came to power in December 2010, after he was robbed of electoral victory, and a brief bitter war had to be fought for him to rightly get his seat.

Tanzania had its election on October 28. It ended with President John Magufuli being given a solid victory, the opposition crying foul and pushing for protests at alleged vote theft, and a sizeable part of their leadership rounded up and thrown in jail.

There was a sunnier story from the Seychelles; these African island states tend to play this political game more gently than their mainland kin.

After 22 years of failed attempts Anglican priest Wavel Ramkalawan upset President Danny Faure of the ruling United Seychelles Party. The man never lost faith, and God smiled on him finally.

It was the first such opposition electoral success in Seychelles since 1977. On the whole, it seems in Africa and several other places in the world, we are going through a democratic recession.

In Africa, among other reasons, it looks driven not so much by so-called "greed for power", but economics. The political freedoms and reasonably fair elections that broke out across many countries in Africa after 1990, happened in tandem with or as a result of economic growth that followed a wave of economic liberalisation and reforms.

There was enough for a wide section of the elite, and the political class, to "eat" outside the state in the wider economy. Things started to slow down from 2014, and today the ripest fruit is in the state, and taxpayer's money is again the ATM.

The fight to get into the state through elections is extremely intense, and the need to beat down rivals challenging that entrance to the dining hall is more vicious.

With the hit economies have taken from Covid-19, some projections see a return to pre-coronavirus growth in Africa happening at the earliest in 2025, and for some countries in 2030.

Until then, if you want to challenge an incumbent, you might want to try in the Seychelles, Mauritius, and maybe Malawi. You can try in other places too, of course, but it means you will not be sleeping in your own bed for a while.

The author is a journalist, writer, and curator of the "Wall of Great Africans".