Kenya: Wanyoike to Lead Kenyans in Virtual Race Against South Africans

Paralympian Henry Wanyoike will headline "The Africa Challenge" - a virtual race pitting Kenyan, and South African athletes - on Saturday.

The event, which is open to all, subject to registration, will see individual athletes in the two countries, including elite runners compete in 5, 10, 21.1 and 42 km races.

It has been organised by Blaze Sports Kenya Marketing Agency in conjunction with Onsite Event of South Africa, and will start at 6am to 7pm.

Through the Strava app, and other mobile devices like polar and garmin, the athletes will be able to monitor their run, in terms of speed, time and elevation.

Wanyoike, who is visually impaired and a multiple gold medalist in various races, said his target is to finish the 5km race in less than 15 minutes.

"Because I have taken part in many virtual races, I am ready for tomorrow (Saturday) race. My target is to finish the race in 14minutes and 50 seconds," said the 46-year-old athlete.

With the winner being decided by the total distance covered by the athletes, Robert Kiriago who is the organiser in Kenya encouraged more local runners to register.

"Because the South Africans have an edge over us because they are used to virtual races, I would encourage many Kenyans to register so that we emerge the winner," said Kiriago, who is the owner of the Blaze Sports Kenya Marketing Agency.

"It is a fun, challenging and healthy run that appeals to runners out there who this time gets to run for their country. Naturally it is fully social distancing compliant."

Kiriago said that winners of the event will be known in two weeks' time, and they will be awarded virtual medals and t-shirts branded with The Africa Challenge logo.

According to Kiriago, 10 percent of each entry fee in the event will be channelled towards the organisations chosen charity - Outside the Bowl.

The charity's goal is to eliminate starvation in impoverished communities by building super kitchens, and working with established community partners to serve hot and nutritious meals to those who need them most.