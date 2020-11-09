Tanzania: Miss Tanzania Back On Stage With 20 Beauties

2020 Miss Tanzania beauty pageant is back on arena after being postponed for several months due to Covid-19 scare.

The Miss Tanzania beauty pageant has been confirmed and beauty carnival's grand finale will be staged next month in Dar es Salaam.

The Miss Tanzania pageant organiser, The Look , through its Public Relations Officer Ricco Aidan said yesterday that 20 beauties from five zones are expected to pitch their training camp in Dar es Salaam ahead of the December 5's grand finale.

The camp, according to him, is set to start on November 26th whereby the beauties will attend intensive training for the grand finale. The pageant aims to pick the successor of Miss Tanzania 2019, Sylvia Sebastian.

According to Ricco the 20 beauties have qualified for the final after passing initial stages in June. There were 100 contestants who were screened to get the 50 best.

They were later reduced to 20 contestants who will battle for this year's crown.

He named the 20 beauty models from the five zones of the 26 regions of Tanzania Mainland as Tamia Hakam (19), Juliana Rugumisa (23), Rehema Cuthbert (21), Yvonne Paul (20), Ruth Benitho (23), Grace Machibula (24), Rose Manfere(20), Margaret Mwambi (23), Prisca Lyimo ( 22) and Sarafina Mageye (20).

Others are Martha Golodi (23), Zenitha Chundu (22), Deolyn Mollel (21), Hoyce Bakanoba (20), Necerian Kivuyo (20), Razia Abraham (19), Angela Pendaeli (23), Advera Mwemba (21), Verynice Deokari (24) and Gloria Fela (23). Miss Tanzania 2019 was held on August 23rd and Sylvia Sebastian was crowned the Miss Tanzania.