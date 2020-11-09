East Africa: Top EAC Drivers to Light Up Guru Nanak Rally

Over 20 rally teams from across East Africa are heading to Monduli, Arusha to light up Guru Nanak Rally which revs off in Monduli District of Arusha this Sunday.

Apparently, this weekend's Guru Nanak Motor Rally 2020 is the first ever sporting event to feature teams from outside Tanzania after the end of coronavirus scare.

The drivers from Kenya and Uganda have been regularly participating in the motorsports event staged in Arusha.

Organised by the Arusha Motor Sports Club (AMSC), the Guru Nanak Rally has attracted 21 teams from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania with the racing event set to raise dust in the remote landscapes of Monduli on Sunday, November 8th this year.

Of the 21 cars to compete in the rugged terrain, different varieties of Subaru Imprezza vehicles seem to dominate the lineup, with eight such vehicles being enlisted, followed by Mitsubishi Evos team, with seven entries.

There are also some very rare wheels, including the single entry of Skoda Proto from the Hari Singh Rally team; this is also a hybrid team with the driver, Gurjit Dhani from Tanzania and navigator Riyaz Ismail from Kenya.

Among the special cars there is also a Porsche 911 driven by legendary Jayant Shah and Shahil Haria from the A-to-Z team of Arusha and a modern Ford Fiesta driven by Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan from the Fimico team of Kenya.

The three are the only non-Japanese cars in the rally. The only large truck to participate in the racing event should be the Nissan Patrol 4WD to be driven by the Kenyan Ian Duncan rally team, carrying the entry number 7.

Uganda's sole entry comes in the form of the Moil Rally team of Yassin Nassar and Ali Katumba to race in Subaru Imprezza GVB 15 numbered 9 on the door and bonnet. Yassin was last year's champion.

There is also the strangely named 'Tanzanite Forever Lapidary Rally team, featuring Subaru Imprezza MY 03 to be driven by Jamil Shahbhai with co-driver Aaron John from Arusha.

The team finished 6th last year but this time they target to claim the top position.