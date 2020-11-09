Tanzania: Over 11 CCM Candidates Vie for Bukoba Mayoral Position

7 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa, Bukoba

AT least 11 CCM councillors have collected forms to fill the vacant position of Bukoba Municipal Council Mayor.

CCM Secretary for Bukoba Urban Flata Katumwa said the mayor's position fell vacant following the just-ended general election results, where CCM candidates recorded a landslide victory.

She explained that six candidates were vying for the position of mayor while five others were contesting for the deputy mayor position.

During the 2015-2020 period, Bukoba Municipal Council was led by the opposition under Chifu Adonis Kalumuna from Chadema.

Mr Kalumuna contested the Bukoba Urban parliamentary position, but lost to CCM candidate Stephen Byabato, who got 29,883 votes against Mr Kalumuna who got 16,673 votes.

During the 2015-2020 period, eight out of 14 wards comprising Bukoba Municipal Council were under Chadema namely Kibeta, Hamgembe, Kagondo, Kitendaguro, Kashai, Nshambya, Kahororo and Bukoba, while Bilele was under CUF.

Five wards were under CCM namely Rwamishenye, Ijuganyondo, Miembeni, Buhembe and Nyanga.

However, during the general election the opposition camp suffered a big blow as it lost eight wards except Kahororo (Chadema), while 13 wards were won by CCM candidates.

CCM Secretary for Bukoba Rural District Paul Mwita said 10 candidates had collected forms. Five candidates vie for the council chairman position, while five others vie for the deputy chairman position.

Kagera Regional Elections Coordinator Mapinduzi Severian, on the other hand, said CCM won in 182 wards out of 192 while the opposition camp won in only 10 wards. Mapinduzi further said CCM candidates won parliamentary positions in all nine constituencies.

She named the MPs- elect as Dr Jasson Rweikiza (Bukoba Rural), Mr Stephen Byabato (Bukoba Urban), Mr Charles Mwijage (Muleba North) and Dr Ishengoma Kikoyo (Muleba South).

Mr Innocent Bilakwate (Kyerwa), Engineer Ezra Chilewesa (Biharamulo), Mr Innocent Bashungwa (Karagwe), Mr Ndayisaba Ruhoro (Ngara) and Mr Florent Kyombo (Missenyi-Nkenge).

During the 2015-2020 period, eight out of nine constituencies in Kagera Region were led by CCM MPs. The constituencies with outgoing MPs in brackets include Bukoba Rural (Mr Jasson Rweikiza), Muleba South (Prof Anna Tibaijuka), Muleba North (Mr Charles Mwijage), Missenyi-Nkenge (Dr Diodorus Kamala).

Others are Ngara (Mr Alex Gashaza), Biharamulo (Mr Oscar Mukasa), Karagwe (Mr Innocent Bashungwa) and Kyerwa (Mr Innocent Bilakwate).

Bukoba Urban Constituency was led by Mr Wilfred Lwakatare (Chadema), who recently defected to CUF.

