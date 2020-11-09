Tanzania: Let's Go Back to Work Hard, Kagera RC Tells Residents

KAGERA Regional Commissioner (RC) Brig Gen Marco Gaguti has appealed to residents to work hard and double production of food and cash crops after the general election.

Equally, he assured them of government support in the implementation of development projects to improve their economic growth.

Mr Gaguti told the 'Daily News' during a telephone interview from Dodoma where he had attended the swearing in of President John Magufuli to his second term that the general election was conducted peacefully.

"We should unite in celebrating this occasion. People should work hard by doubling the production of cash and food crops to improve their incomes. Residents in border areas should also utilise business opportunities," he said.

Equally, he warned government officials who were obstacles to business growth and development along regional borders, saying cross-border businesses were beneficial to the economy of many countries.

"Borders are an opportunity to people living in those areas. People should use border areas to do business and improve their standards of living provided that they comply with legal requirements and pay tax," he said.

He noted that Kagera Region had abundant investment opportunities, including tourism in Burigi-Chato National Park, minerals such as gold, tin and Lake Victoria fishery resources.

Bishop Abednego Keshomshahara of the North-Western Diocese under the Lutheran Church in Tanzania (NWD-ELCT) noted that Tanzania was a haven of peace, taking into consideration that refugees from neighbouring countries had been coming to Tanzania due to civil wars and political violence in their countries.

"We should remain united in embracing peace and tranquillity. Political differences should not divide us because there is life even after the general election," he said.

Tanzania has always been a haven of peace. This is a legacy we got from the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere. We must safeguard these values at all costs," he said.