Tanzania: Govt Auditors On Training to Sharpen Working Skills

GOVERNMENT auditors from 236 corporations and institutions under the Office of the Treasury Registrar (OTR) are undergoing comprehensive intensive training to sharpen their knowledge and skills and discharge their duties proficiently and effectively.

The government's aim is to ensure national resources and investments in various sectors of the economy are well-managed so that they may benefit the country and citizens.

The auditors are undergoing training to make them cope with the advancement of science and technology and ensure the auditors utilise a specialised electronic system to make thorough follow-up of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG)'s propositions as well as directives from Parliamentary Standing Committees and other government management departments.

Training is taking place at the Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA) and was opened by OTR Director of Investment, Monitoring and Evaluation Mohamed Nyasama on behalf of Registrar Athumani Mbuttaka.

The director noted that the new system was a solution to problems related to monitoring.

This is part of OTR's discharge of duties as provided for in the Treasury Registrar Act (Cap 370) of 2002 that directs the office to monitor and evaluate government's investments in companies, institutions and public corporations and its partners to ensure that proceeds contribute to the economic growth of citizens and the government.

This comes just a few months after Tanzania attained the middle-income economy status after World Bank (WB)'s approval five months before the date targeted for the great leap.

At least 472 auditors are expected to be trained in different phases to build their capacity on how best to utilise the system. OTR has also come up with other systems, including budget preparations.

The government has already directed OTR not to analyse any budget from public corporations and institutions that is not in line with the new system from 2021/22 fiscal year.

Some participants said the new system would serve the purpose in discharging their duties and improve efficiency.

The trainer from the government's Office of Internal Auditor of the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Mr Alphonce Murro, said there were many propositions aired for specific goals.

"When nothing is done on them or not done fully the government and even citizens get damage because costs are incurred but, there is no solution in sight. So, positive results are not perceived. We believe that through this system everything will go on well as planned," said Mr Murro.

Chief Internal Auditor from the National Housing Corporation (NHC) Zaina Thabit said the new system had simplified their work and brought about transparency and accountability as it connected all auditors concurrently, something she said helped in helping and supporting each other in solving any problems that emerged while discharging their duties.

SELF Microfinance Fund Senior Officer Exavery Komba had this to say. "Even users of audit reports will receive all information in a timely manner and also record keeping will be easier as they will be combined and I think there is a need for this system is good for all institutions. In fact, it is a friendly and highly productive system."

OTR has made concerted efforts in improving efficiency through electronic means, including developing and continuing evolving the financial analysis and reporting system, bodies of directors' systems and the government asset monitoring system.