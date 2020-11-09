Tanzania to Discuss First ILO Labour Standards On Violence

7 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Casmir Ndambalilo - Maelezo

REPRESENTATIVES from some government ministries responsible for gender and other stakeholders will on November 12 and 13 meet in Arusha to discuss measures on the first International Labour Organisation (ILO) labour standards that address violence and harassment at work place.

According to Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Prime Minister's Office Dorothy Mwaluko, the discussion will not only touch on violence and harassment in the workplace, but also other issues such as schools, colleges, market places and transportation.

Ms Mwaluko said violence and harassment against women in the workplace was often an expression of power and control by co-workers, employers and supervisors and third parties.

It can include a range of overt and covert action and can be affected by the institution/ organisation of work and work processes.

She said the workplace in certain sectors, jobs or occupations might present higher exposure to violence and harassment, depending on the existence of numerous risk factors and circumstances.

For instance, working with third parties - such as clients, customers, patients or users - is a significant risk factor for violence and harassment against women.

According to the PS, safe environment is among the eight thematic areas of the National Plan of Action to End Violence Against Women and Children (NPA-VAWC).

The five-year National Plan (2017/18- 2012/22) emphasises actions needed for both preventing and responding to violence and recognises that investing in violence prevention initiatives has a positive impact on inclusive growth.

"To reach the objective of the implementation of this thematic area, the Prime Minister's Office in collaboration with ILO's Office - Tanzania has organised a meeting which aims at creating public awareness on measures on the new international agreement to end violence and harassment in the workplace," she said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
As the Malaria Season Begins, Covid-19 Complicates the Picture

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.