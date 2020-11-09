Tanzania to Discuss First ILO Labour Standards On Violence

REPRESENTATIVES from some government ministries responsible for gender and other stakeholders will on November 12 and 13 meet in Arusha to discuss measures on the first International Labour Organisation (ILO) labour standards that address violence and harassment at work place.

According to Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Prime Minister's Office Dorothy Mwaluko, the discussion will not only touch on violence and harassment in the workplace, but also other issues such as schools, colleges, market places and transportation.

Ms Mwaluko said violence and harassment against women in the workplace was often an expression of power and control by co-workers, employers and supervisors and third parties.

It can include a range of overt and covert action and can be affected by the institution/ organisation of work and work processes.

She said the workplace in certain sectors, jobs or occupations might present higher exposure to violence and harassment, depending on the existence of numerous risk factors and circumstances.

For instance, working with third parties - such as clients, customers, patients or users - is a significant risk factor for violence and harassment against women.

According to the PS, safe environment is among the eight thematic areas of the National Plan of Action to End Violence Against Women and Children (NPA-VAWC).

The five-year National Plan (2017/18- 2012/22) emphasises actions needed for both preventing and responding to violence and recognises that investing in violence prevention initiatives has a positive impact on inclusive growth.

"To reach the objective of the implementation of this thematic area, the Prime Minister's Office in collaboration with ILO's Office - Tanzania has organised a meeting which aims at creating public awareness on measures on the new international agreement to end violence and harassment in the workplace," she said.