Malawi: FA Malawi Tells Centre's Football Body to Comply With ACB Probe

6 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Swam

Central Region Football Association (CRFA) authorities must comply with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) restriction notice and fully cooperate with the corruption investigations currently underway, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has said .

On Wednesday, ACB issued a restraining order stopping the holding of CRFA's elective Annual General Meeting scheduled for next weekend.

Corruption allegations in the filing of nomination papers for candidates in the upcoming polls, reported by unnamed aspirants, necessitated the move, ACB director Reyneck Matemba said in a statement.

The restriction notice sent to the office of CRFA general secretary and FAM president read in part: "The Anti-Corruption Bureau has instituted an investigation in respect of suspected offenses under the Corrupt Practices Act.

"Take notice that you shall not, without written notice, proceed to conduct, or arrange, facilitate or allow the conduct of the Elective General Assembly for the Central Region Football Association on 14th November 2020 or any other date whatsoever."

FAM has since acknowledged receipt of the restriction notice by the graft-busting body with regard to suspension of the elective general assembly of the CRFA.

A statement from the country's football governing body says: "FAM has advised CRFA to comply with the restriction notice and to fully co-operate with the investigations that are being undertaken to ensure that the truth of the matter is well established.

"FAM remains committed to ensuring that integrity in the administration of football is not compromised by upholding the virtues of corporate governance at all levels of the beautiful game."

Immediately after ACB issued the restriction order, CRFA swiftly notified Central Region Football League district chairperson regarding the suspension of the EGM.

In a statement, the association's general secretary Bernard Chiwiruwiru Harawa said: "We regret to inform you that we are not holding our EGM following a restriction order by ACB today (Wednesday).

"They are saying they are carrying out investigating on alleged on alleged offenses committed on the process of nominating candidates by affiliates. They will therefore, advice the way forward in due course."

