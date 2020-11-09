Rwanda: Kagame Receives Envoy From Tshisekedi

7 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)

President Paul Kagame on Saturday, November 7, received a delegation from the DR Congo which delivered a message from his counterpart Felix Tshisekedi, in view of the existing good ties between the two countries.

The DR Congo delegation was led by Ambassador Lolo Wamesa, Ambassador at Large in the Office of the President of DRC and they discussed with President Kagame how best to advance further the existing cooperation.

"The delegation also briefed President Kagame the political situation in DRC and the political consultations being undertaken by President Tshisekedi," reads part of the tweet from the President's Office.

The head of state gave a message of support to his counterpart as he seeks a political solution to the hardships the situation presents.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
As the Malaria Season Begins, Covid-19 Complicates the Picture

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.