Zimbabwe: Doctor Dismisses Gringo Death Rumours

Gringo
9 November 2020
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Comedian and actor Lazarus Boora (Gringo) is still alive and recovering at WestView Medical Centre in Zimre where he is hospitalised.

Gringo's doctor Dr Johannes Marisa confirmed the news after yesterday social media was crazy with news that the actor was no more.

"I am surprised with what the social media is saying. Gringo is still recovering at our hospital and I have just attended to him this morning (Sunday)," he said.

Dr Marisa earlier in a separate interview on Saturday revealed that they had conducted all the tests on Gringo and some results were out while others were expected this week.

"We are in communication with the family and we are checking him very well. We have conducted all the necessary tests and check-ups. Unfortunately, because of medical ethics, I can't divulge the results and what Gringo is suffering from. For now, we request you go with what his wife has told you," he said.

Gringo's wife Netsai said she was shocked with fake news as her husband was recovering.

She urged people to respect Gringo and avoid taking photographs of him while on his hospital bed.

"He is recovering and he has just eaten his food. I would like to thank all people concerned over Gringo's health but I appeal to visitors to avoid taking photographs of my husband on his hospital bed.

"They are causing despondence and alarm. It sends the wrong signal about his condition. They can visit, but for now no pictures," she said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tinotenda Machakaire visited Gringo in hospital over the weekend and pledged Government's support for him during his tough times.

