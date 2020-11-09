Rwanda: Mineduc Announces When Second Cohort of Boarding Students Will Return to School

The Ministry of Education (Mineduc) on Saturday, November 7, announced dates at which the second cohort of students will return to their respective boarding schools.

The announcement came a week after the first group of students returned to their respective schools, following a decision by government to gradually open schools after over seven months without physical classrooms due to Covid-19.

According to Mineduc, the second cohort is made up of boarding students who are in senior one, two and four, as well as TVET students in level 3.

The ministry has released the timetable ahead of time and like the first group, their days of travel have been scheduled for different days, depending on the location of their schools, to avoid commotion.

For students whose schools are located in Gisagara, Huye, Gakenke, Ngororero, Nyabihu and Bugesera districts, they will begin to head to their schools on November 19.

Students whose schools are located in the City of Kigali and the districts pf Nyanza, Musanze, Nyamasheke, Ngoma and Kirehe will depart to their respective schools on November 20.

On November 21, boarding schools located in Ruhango, Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, Gicumbi, Rulindo, Karongi, Rutsiro, Rwamagana and Kayonza districts will also be receiving their students.

For students whose schools are located in Muhanga, Burera, Rubavu, Gatsibo and Nyagatare districts, they will go there on November 22.

As per the new school calendar released by Mineduc last month, students in primary four, in senior one, two and four, and those in TVET's level 3 will kick-off their second term on November 23 and end it on April 2.

All students will have a two-week holiday from April 3 through April 15.

The third term will last for 12 weeks, starting on April 19 and end on July 9, next year.

Call for caution

In the statement signed by Gaspard Twagirayezu, the state minister for primary and secondary education, students were advised to observe all Covid-19 preventive measures, most notably, wearing facemasks while heading to schools and after arriving there.

The ministry also urged parents to send students to school in accordance with provided dates, adding that students should report to their respective schools before 5 p.m., clad in uniform.

Parents were also advised to pay the school fees of the second term, and reminded that they are the ones to cater for their children's transport fare.

Meanwhile, officials in charge of education at the district and sector level were also requested to follow-up the event of returning to school, both at departure and destination points.

In bid to facilitate students to get buses, all students who depart from Kigali or transiting there while heading to their respective schools located outside the city will board from Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo.