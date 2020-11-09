Malawi: We Don't Need a Short-Time Angry President - Malawi Need Decisive Leader Who Punishes Impunity

President Lazarus Chakwera was visibly angry and menacing on Thursday, flanked by a Malawi army chief and the police boss, while addressing the nation, mostly, about the leakage of Malawi School Certificate Examinations (MSCE) examinations.

Perhaps, that was the first time to see an angry Chakwera flashing his anger in public for, what one would say, for good reasons.

It was for good reasons because he was reacting to a real problem that needed such a gesture from a Head of State.

But, wait a minute.

This country has experienced the worst in the magnitude of that MSCE leakage. Sometimes even much worse than that.

What we haven't experienced is an angry leader, decisive to the core to punish every person involved in impunity.

You have people that, in a flash, orchestrated a cashgate that saw billions down the drain living millions of innocent Malawians hungry and poor. Hundreds of such people are still going free!

Just recently, we had Jane Ansah and the team involving sloppy Commissioners and that Alufandika who, for reasons known to themselves, messed up an elections system that, its quantification, sums to over K60 billion wiped off.

No one, till date, has been helped responsible for that and, even worse, tax-payers are still rewarding such people with huge salaries and fat allowances.

In parastatals, every day we are bombarded with disturbing news of billions being wasted, names being mentioned involved in shady contracts and deals--yet such people continue to walk freely with us, the innocent, in the streets.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sat over a 6-year of intense and massive loot of public resources and, even a little kid, can testify to the names of the people behind such schemes. They are free, no arrest, no everything--just normal.

These things will always be with us because we have always had presidents who flash short term anger to spin off the public not to take decisive decision to arrest impunity.

That is the question for Chakwera today: How long will your anger go? We need answers. Thank God, he gave ultimatums. See you at the end of the tunnel.

